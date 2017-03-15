Unemployment rises in Wisconsin's 32 largest cities - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Unemployment rises in Wisconsin's 32 largest cities

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Unemployment rates rose across all of Wisconsin's largest cities between December and January.

A new report the Department of Workforce Development released Wednesday shows the unemployment rate went up in the state's 32 largest cities. Racine had the highest unemployment rate at 5.7 percent, up from 5.4 percent in December. Madison and Fitchburg had the lowest rates at 2.7 percent each. Both cities' December rates were 2.5 percent.

Unemployment rose in 71 of the state's 72 counties as well. The only county to see a decrease was Menominee, where the rate dropped from 6.8 percent in December to 6.4 percent in January. Bayfield County had the highest unemployment at 8 percent, up from 7.5 percent.

