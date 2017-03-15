Well opponents fear bill will lock in problems

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Opponents of a bill that would relax high-capacity well regulations are telling lawmakers that the measure will simply lock in existing problems.

The Republican proposal would allow well repairs, reconstruction, replacements and ownership transfers without state oversight.

A line of opponents told the Senate labor and Assembly agriculture committees during a hearing Wednesday that removing oversight will lead to wells draining lakes and hurting tourism. Criste (CHRYS'-tee) Greening, co-founder of the Citizens' Water Coalition of Wisconsin, says a lack of review of ownership transfers means people could hand over wells to large farms, which could then pump as much water as they wish.

Supporters countered that the bills' opponents are spreading misinformation and the public can still challenge wells in court.

The committees weren't expected to take any action on the bill Wednesday.