Digging Deeper: mistaken prisoner release not isolated incident

MADISON (WKOW) -- The mistaken prisoner release of a Madison man from a Black River Falls facility last month was not an isolated incident.



27 News documented 28-year old Derrick Pollard was let out of the Jackson Correctional Facility on what was listed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections as his mandatory release date of Feb. 28, after fifteen months in the prison. But to the dismay of Pollard and family members, a fugitive warrant was used to take Pollard back into custody this month, after corrections officials realized Pollard had ninety days more to serve.



Pollard's not alone in experiencing short-lived freedom from prison as the result of a mistake.



In February 2015, 35-year old Tony Dotson of Madison was released from a state prison mistakenly.



His online, state corrections records list what happened with Dotson as "...Released in Error." Dotson was returned to custody one month after his mistaken prison release.



''The Wisconsin Department of Corrections has a robust system of checks in place to calculate inmate release dates," says DOC spokesperson Tristan Cook.



Cook says one of the major changes made in recent years to improve the system of checks was the centralization of sentence calculation proofing at Dodge Correctional Institution. "These processes have been put into place to ensure that every sentence calculation is checked by multiple DOC employees and that sentence calculations are checked prior to an inmate's release."



Dotson's mistaken release was from Dodge Correctional.

DOC officials have yet to quantify the problem of letting inmates out of prison before their prison terms are over. ''I am working to track down data for you,'' Cook tells 27 News.



