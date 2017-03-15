UPDATE: Waukesha teen wins Twitter bet, prom date with NFL star

UPDATE (WKOW) -- An NFL star who agreed to be a Wisconsin girl's prom date will still show up, despite the fact that he can't be at the dance.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell agreed to go to prom with Ava Tarantino of Waukesha as part of a Twitter bet.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the school district will allow Bell into the public events -- the grand march and photo sessions -- but not into the dance itself. District policy bans guests older than 19 and those who've been involved in drug incidents. Bell was arrested in 2014 for marijuana possession.

Tarantino's family says Bell will be on hand for the prom's opening ceremonies.

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- A Waukesha teen has won the bet of her life. She'll get to take an NFL star to prom, if her school lets her.

Ava Tarantino is a huge Le’Veon Bell fan. WKOW's Milwaukee affiliate WISN reports her Steelers' fan dad has taken her to Pittsburgh for her birthday every year since she was 4, so when she started thinking about prom, she threw a Hail Mary.

She tweeted Bell, asking him to be her prom date if she got 500 retweets. He replied saying if she got 600 it was a deal.

Tarantino ended up getting 1,800 retweets.

"I feel like I'm on top of the world. It's been my dream since freshman year, and it's like starting to come true. It doesn't seem real," Tarantino said.

The only problem now is getting permission from Waukesha West High School. The school district has an age limit of 19 for prom guests. However, given the circumstances, the district is considering making an exception.

WISN reports 25-year-old Bell plans to bring his mom to the dance, as well as his girlfriend, who Ava said is doing her makeup.