Full production of 'Red Arrow' American Pale Ale begins at Wisconsin Brewing Company

VERONA (WKOW) -- UW-Madison students and brewers at Wisconsin Brewing Company began production of a new American Pale Ale on Wednesday.



It's called "Red Arrow" and it's the third beer to come out of Wisconsin Brewing Company as part of a collaboration with the UW-Madison Department of Food Science.



Last week the winning beer recipe was selected from the student brewing competition.



"It was about a month and a half long competition where we broke into small groups and our goal was to make an American pale ale," said student Brandon Bucholz. "Something that would sell well in this market today."



You can get your hands on a batch of the beer on May 1. The name of the beer is in honor of a brigade during World War 1 that was made up of Wisconsin and Michigan National Guard members.