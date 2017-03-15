Religious art still missing, woman charged with theft - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Religious art still missing, woman charged with theft

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- A treasured piece of religious art is still missing, as a Madison woman is charged with the painting's theft.

49-year old Lasandra Sykes appeared in Dane County court Wednesday.  She was also charged with retail theft for what authorities say was the stealing of items from Copps grocery stores.  Not guilty pleas to the charges were entered on Sykes' behalf.

A surveillance video shows what authorities say is Sykes carrying out the reproduction of the painting titled "The Holy Family" from Madison's Multicultural Center on Beld Street last month.  Center officials say the art work has been displayed for fifteen years, and depicts the Pueblo culture.  They hope the painting is returned.

A court commissioner gave Sykes signature bonds in the two, theft cases, but she remains in the Dane County jail, finishing the revocation of a previous, probation term.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.