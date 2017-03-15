Religious art still missing, woman charged with theft

MADISON (WKOW) -- A treasured piece of religious art is still missing, as a Madison woman is charged with the painting's theft.



49-year old Lasandra Sykes appeared in Dane County court Wednesday. She was also charged with retail theft for what authorities say was the stealing of items from Copps grocery stores. Not guilty pleas to the charges were entered on Sykes' behalf.

A surveillance video shows what authorities say is Sykes carrying out the reproduction of the painting titled "The Holy Family" from Madison's Multicultural Center on Beld Street last month. Center officials say the art work has been displayed for fifteen years, and depicts the Pueblo culture. They hope the painting is returned.



A court commissioner gave Sykes signature bonds in the two, theft cases, but she remains in the Dane County jail, finishing the revocation of a previous, probation term.