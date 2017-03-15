State Democrats propose bill to disinvest businesses who contrac - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

State Democrats propose bill to disinvest businesses who contract with the feds to build Mexican border wall

 MADISON (WKOW) -- Democratic state lawmakers are proposing a bill that would prohibit the state investment board from investing in companies that contract with the federal government to design the border wall.

Representative Lisa Subeck of Madison co-authored the bill introduced Wednesday.

Subeck firmly believes Wisconsin should not be awarding any companies that profit from the divisiveness the border wall would represent.

The bill is believed by many to be largely symbolic, since most state Republicans, who control the assembly, wouldn't support the proposed bill.

