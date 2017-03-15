Idea for local anti-hate group born at WKOW studios

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly two dozen local religious, minority, secular and political leaders are joining forces to fight hate.

21 people signed on as advisory board members for a group launched this week that calls itself "We Are Many - United Against Hate."



Madison Muslim community adviser Masood Akhtar gave a surprising answer when asked where the idea for the group originated.

"It actually started right here where I'm sitting," said Akhtar, during a Wednesday interview for the WKOW weekly public affairs show "Capital City Sunday."

Akhtar explained he got the idea during a November 2016 taping of the show, when asked about the possibility of a Muslim registry in America - something President Donald Trump had suggested during his campaign.

"Instead of doing that - (I thought) let's turn things around and start a registry in a positive way to bring all of those minorities who are going to be subject to hate, plus also bring a lot of Trump supporters who don't like this hate rhetoric and ask them to join the movement," said Akhtar.

Local Jewish leaders were quick to join after seeing a wave of anti-Semitic vandalism and threats unfold across the country.

"And I think many Jews in the past decades have felt very complacent and comfortable, because of how ensconced we've become in America, and very quickly have remembered and been reminded that the threat is for everyone," said Rabbi Joshua Ben-Gideon of Beth Israel Center in Madison.

Former law enforcement professionals are also on the advisory board.

"ISIL is a huge problem internationally. What's a problem in this country is anger against ourselves, is confusion and hate right within our country," said John Vaudreuil, who resigned as the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin on Monday.

Vaudreuil will also sit on the group's advisory board and said We Are Many can also help build trust with law enforcement.



"And when there's trust between law enforcement and the community everything works better," said Vaudreuil. "Because, we've seen it break down across the country quite a bit in the last few years."

Former State Senators Tim Cullen and Dale Schultz are also on the advisory board.



Akhtar said another goal of the group is to have a unified voice on legislative issues.

Other groups represented on the board include the ACLU of Wisconsin, the Freedom From Religion Foundation, NAACP of Dane County and Outreach LGBT Center.