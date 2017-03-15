Marshall native gets to live out NCAA dream in Milwaukee

MARSHALL (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin native is coming home to play in the NCAA Tournament, a game he's dreamed about since he was a kid.

University of Vermont basketball player Cam Ward will play his first NCAA game in Milwaukee against Purdue Thursday.

His dream began when he started playing basketball at Marshall High School.

"He's an inspiration, a lot of kids want to try and be Cam Ward," said Ward's former Marshall High coach Jason McConnell, who "knew" he was a special kid the first time he met him in middle school. "Just seeing him progress, from that little guy, all the way up and everything that he's gone through, being able to share that ride with him the whole way has been really special."

Ward finished his high school career with a couple sectional and regional championships, as well as becoming the leading scorer in the school's history and sixth overall in state history.

He claimed that top honor from his old gym teacher, Dan Denniston.

"He set a very good example, on how things should be done, not only athletically but just the type of person that he was," said Denniston.

Ward signed on with the Vermont Catamounts in 2013 and just four years later, his dream came true when his team was selected Sunday to participate in the tournament.

"When they got picked, he sent me a text and said 'I finally did it coach'," said McConnell.

Ward's family, including his little brother Craig, couldn't be more excited to watch him at the Bradley Center.

"It's a cool experience because not many people have brothers playing the NCAA tournament," said Craig Ward.

27 News spoke with Ward shortly before practice Wednesday on how he feels about his recent achievement.

"I'm going to stick to my routine and do everything that I've done since I've been a kid and not really think too much about the game, stick loose and just go out there with a lot of confidence and play with a lot of confidence," Ward said.

Ward's family and friends from Marshall plan on traveling to Milwaukee Friday.

"I will be yelling from way up top behind the rafters, but I'll be yelling for him," said McConnell.