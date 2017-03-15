Police search for men who stole items from parked cars - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police search for men who stole items from parked cars

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking to identify men who stole items from cars parked in an underground garage.

Madison Police say the incident happened in the 800 block of East Washington Avenue Tuesday morning.

Images of those responsible were captured on a surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.