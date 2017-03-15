Stoughton Walmart opens its doors

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- A brand new business opened its doors in Stoughton Wednesday.

Plans for the new Walmart Supercenter had been met with opposition from community members when they were first announced in 2014.

Many people pushed back against the proposal because they had been concerned the Walmart would hurt local businesses. Walmart officials say the business will do the opposite.

"I think its very important for the community to be able to shop where they live," said Store Manager Terra Hanson. "And Walmart is going to be able to provide that for them."

Officials say the Walmart opening has created around 100 new jobs.

The Stoughton Walmart is located at 2600 State Highway 138. It is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.