Proposed changes to teen work permit

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fewer Wisconsin teenagers would need a state permit in order to work under a new proposal put in front of state lawmakers Wednesday.

A Senate committee heard testimony on a bill that would eliminate work permit requirements for anyone 16 years of age of older.

Rock County state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck says speculation that the bill will hurt minors is unfounded.

"This legislation does not impact the time of day that minors can work, the number of hours a minor is allowed to work, or the minimum statutory ages established for certain types of employment," Loudenbeck said.

The bill also seeks to change the term, 'child labor,' to 'the employment of minors' under state law.

The bill is expected to pass both houses of the legislature.

