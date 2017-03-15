Cullen creates gubernatorial fundraising committee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Former Democratic state Sen. Tim Cullen is taking another step toward running for governor.

Cullen on Wednesday filed paperwork to create a campaign committee, a move that allows him to begin raising money for the effort.

Cullen says he'll make a formal announcement on his candidacy at the end of April.

The 73-year-old Cullen represented Janesville in the state Senate as a Democrat from 2011 until 2015. He previously served in the Senate between 1975 and 1987.

Political newcomer and 2016 college graduate Bob Harlow is the only Democrat who has officially announced a run.

A number of other Democrats are considering running against Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who is widely expected to seek a third term.