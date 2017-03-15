Madison family has hoverboard mishap

MADISON (WKOW) -- Just a few days after a 3-year-old girl in Pennsylvania was killed in a fire caused by a hoverboard, a Madison family had their own hoverboard mishap that brought out the fire department.



Kyeesha Howard was plugging in her son's brand-new hoverboard to charge on Tuesday night, when it sparked and nearly caught fire in her home on the north side.



"I put the charger into here and that's when it was like boom and I just hurried up and ran back, just like I'm not touching that thing, I'm going to call the fire department, because I didn't know what else was going to happen," Howard tells 27 News.



It turns out, the board wasn't certified to meet globally-recognized standards for safety. More than half a million hoverboards have been recalled because of a manufacturing flaw in certain toys that causes the batteries to overheat while charging.



Fire officials say Howard did the right thing by unplugging it right away, to avoid a bigger problem like a fire. The incident is an important reminder for consumers.



"The real take away is to listen for and follow the recalls," says Madison Fire Marshal Ed Ruckriegel. "This hoverboard was under recall, so we really want people to pay attention to those. All of those electronics in your home, if there's a recall due to something that might cause a fire, please pay attention to that."



It's important to only use lithium ion batteries in their intended device, pay attention to the charging cycle and store them at room temperature, according to Ruckriegel. If you're looking for information on product recalls, you can check the Consumer Products Safety Commission.

Howard is sending the hoverboard back for a refund and she says she's just grateful her family wasn't hurt.

"If I would have known, I would have never purchased this," she tells 27 News. "I just thought about the little girl that was burned in the fire a couple days ago. That really scared me. That's why I didn't want to touch it, I didn't want to deal with it, I just wanted somebody to just come and get it out."