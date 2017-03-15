Two in custody after SWAT operation busts meth production house

FOOTVILLE (WKOW) -- A Rock County man and woman were taken into custody Wednesday, after the Rock County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, Special Investigation Unit, and the Department of Criminal Investigation's Clandestine Lab Team worked in symphony to take down a methamphetamine production operation.

The teams executed a search warrant on the 300 block of Centre Street in the village of Footville; assisted by local fire and EMS.

Authorities say the warrant turned up a number of items used in the production of crystal meth along with undisclosed amount of finished product.

Two suspects; 43-year-old Jamie Shaw, and 37-year-old Trisha Malmquist, were arrested on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, knowingly possessing methamphetamine waste, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Malmquist faces an additional charge of misdemeanor bail jumping.

The suspects are currently being held at the Rock County Jail.

Both will make their initial court appearance Friday, March 17th, 2017.