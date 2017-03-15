UPDATE: Three people hurt in Sun Prairie crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Sun Prairie Police confirm to 27 News, three people were hurt when three cars collided on County Hwy N, just south of Egre Rd., Wednesday night.

Two people were taken in ambulances and another person was taken by medflight to the hospital. Police said early Thursday morning all three people were in stable condition and expected to survive. No other people were involved in the crash.

Sun Prairie Police and Dane County Sheriff's Office investigators closed down a portion of the road from Progress Way to Egre Rd. for at least four hours overnight to reconstruct the crash scene. Authorities say County Hwy N will be open in time for the morning commute.

Right now the cause of the accident is too hard to determine for detectives. Police described the scene as messy.

********

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Emergency crews are responding to a multi vehicle rollover crash on County Hwy N, just south of Egre Rd.

Sun Prairie Police say Hwy N is shut down from Progress Way to Egre Rd, and are asking motorists to avoid the area.

Witnesses at the scene of the accident say it appears two vehicles were involved in the accident, and that Med flight was called to the scene.

No word on number of injuries or how many people were involved in the crash.

We will keep you updated with the latest as more information becomes available.