Snow storm doesn't stop Badgers fans from following team to Buff - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Snow storm doesn't stop Badgers fans from following team to Buffalo

Posted: Updated:

BUFFALO, NY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin men's basketball team tips off in its 19th straight NCAA tournament on Thursday night, but just getting there was easier said than done.

The first day of Spring may be just days away, but Old Man Winter threw one more punch and right at Buffalo, New York. Ten inches of fresh snow fell in the area in the last 24 hours leaving the real March Madness for those trying to get to the KeyBank Center. But the snow didn't stop some Wisconsin fans. The Badgers had fans at the arena on Wednesday just to watch them practice.

"In fact all of my flights were perfect and I even entertained the thought going stand by and giving somebody my ticket," said Badgers fan Ellie St. John of La Crosse

The weather was no big deal for Badgers fan and Buffalo resident Phil Milch. "It's Buffalo, we deal with it every day," Milch said. "As you probably noticed, it was miserable this morning and getting around was awful, but the streets are clear and down to bare pavement by four o'clock, so it's just another day."

The Badgers play Virginia Tech Thursday night, with an approximate 8:40 p.m. Central time tip off. 

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Thames Hits Walk-Off Home Run, Brewers Beat Padres 6-5

    Thames Hits Walk-Off Home Run, Brewers Beat Padres 6-5

    Eric Thames hit the Brewers' first walk-off home run of the season in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting Milwaukee to a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.    

    More >>

    Eric Thames hit the Brewers' first walk-off home run of the season in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting Milwaukee to a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.    

    More >>

  • Girl's State Soccer: Edgewood and Oregon Lose in Semifinals

    Girl's State Soccer: Edgewood and Oregon Lose in Semifinals

    Edgewood and Oregon had their season's come to a close in their respective divisions in semifinal final play of the WIAA girl's soccer state tournament on Friday in Milwaukee.

    More >>

    Edgewood and Oregon had their season's come to a close in their respective divisions in semifinal final play of the WIAA girl's soccer state tournament on Friday in Milwaukee.

    More >>

  • Stricker Makes The Cut After Round Two of the U.S. Open

    Stricker Makes The Cut After Round Two of the U.S. Open

    Edgerton native Steve Stricker will play in round three of the U.S. Open on Saturday after a par 72 on Friday to sit at one over, making the cut to continue playing at Erin Hills. 

    More >>

    Edgerton native Steve Stricker will play in round three of the U.S. Open on Saturday after a par 72 on Friday to sit at one over, making the cut to continue playing at Erin Hills. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.