Snow storm doesn't stop Badgers fans from following team to Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin men's basketball team tips off in its 19th straight NCAA tournament on Thursday night, but just getting there was easier said than done.

The first day of Spring may be just days away, but Old Man Winter threw one more punch and right at Buffalo, New York. Ten inches of fresh snow fell in the area in the last 24 hours leaving the real March Madness for those trying to get to the KeyBank Center. But the snow didn't stop some Wisconsin fans. The Badgers had fans at the arena on Wednesday just to watch them practice.

"In fact all of my flights were perfect and I even entertained the thought going stand by and giving somebody my ticket," said Badgers fan Ellie St. John of La Crosse

The weather was no big deal for Badgers fan and Buffalo resident Phil Milch. "It's Buffalo, we deal with it every day," Milch said. "As you probably noticed, it was miserable this morning and getting around was awful, but the streets are clear and down to bare pavement by four o'clock, so it's just another day."

The Badgers play Virginia Tech Thursday night, with an approximate 8:40 p.m. Central time tip off.