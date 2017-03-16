UPDATE: AWOL Dane County inmate found

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Dane County Sheriff's detectives have found AWOL inmate Allan S. Brown.

They say he was found Friday morning on the east side of Madison. He was taken into custody around 9:30 a.m. and returned to the Dane County Jail.

******

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County Jail inmate has been declared AWOL.

The Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Allan S. Brown of Madison was released from the jail Wednesday morning to work at his approved employer.

He was supposed to return to the jail at 7:15 p.m., but never showed up.

Authorities say Brown is African-American, 5'10" tall, 185lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing black work boots, black pants, a navy blue coat and a blue stocking cap.

In his photo, he his clean shaven, but Brown was last seen with a full grey beard.

Brown is currently serving a probation sentence for false imprisonment.

He was sentenced with Huber, which allows him to leave the jail for employment purposes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.