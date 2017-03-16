Inside Wisconsin's Pro Day

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The NFL Draft is now just 43 days away. When that rolls around, we will more than likely see several Badgers take the next step in their football careers.

Twelve former Badgers and two additional athletes participating in Wisconsin's Pro Day at the McClain Center on Wednesday. All 32 NFL teams were represented at the workout.



Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk is the highest ranked Badger prospect according to most mock drafts. However, he did not work out on Wednesday morning with the rest of the group. Ramczyk had hip surgery after Wisconsin's Cotton Bowl victory over Western Michigan.

Linebacker T.J. Watt, another potential first rounder, says he's willing to play in any position to succeed in the NFL.

"Versatility is going to get you on the field and it's going to be hard to take you off the field. And I'm willing to play special teams. I played special teams in college. So I tell these coaches, you're gonna have to find a way to get me off the field. I'm gonna try and do it all."

But in reality, there's no doubt that Watt will go high in the draft, becoming the third and final Watt brother to make it to the pro's.

Fellow linebacker Vince Biegel and corner Sojourn Shelton are possible late-round selections. Biegel spent most of his time training out in San Diego, making stops at the Senior Bowl in Alabama and in Waukesha at NX Level.

"It's been a phenomenal experience up to this point. Flying out to a few teams, visiting with them. I have a few teams flying here to do some private workouts but other than that it's getting ready for the Draft and getting ready for rookie mini camp and so on."

Running back Corey Clement is hopeful heading into the draft. He clocked a 4.54 40-yard dash on Wednesday, a much better time than what he ran in the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I think when I woke up this morning, you know, it was still dark out, couldn't get much sleep and just laying there just saying, this is my last opportunity and do I want to make the most of it or do I want to just get by?", said Clement post-workout. "I think everything really set in once I approached the line one more time I really gave it my all."