Inside Wisconsin's Pro Day - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Inside Wisconsin's Pro Day

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The NFL Draft is now just 43 days away. When that rolls around, we will more than likely see several Badgers take the next step in their football careers.

Twelve former Badgers and two additional athletes participating in Wisconsin's Pro Day at the McClain Center on Wednesday. All 32 NFL teams were represented at the workout. 


Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk is the highest ranked Badger prospect according to most mock drafts. However, he did not work out on Wednesday morning with the rest of the group. Ramczyk had hip surgery after Wisconsin's Cotton Bowl victory over Western Michigan. 

Linebacker T.J. Watt, another potential first rounder, says he's willing to play in any position to succeed in the NFL.

"Versatility is going to get you on the field and it's going to be hard to take you off the field. And I'm willing to play special teams. I played special teams in college. So I tell these coaches, you're gonna have to find a way to get me off the field. I'm gonna try and do it all."

But in reality, there's no doubt that Watt will go high in the draft, becoming the third and final Watt brother to make it to the pro's.

Fellow linebacker Vince Biegel and corner Sojourn Shelton are possible late-round selections. Biegel spent most of his time training out in San Diego, making stops at the Senior Bowl in Alabama and in Waukesha at NX Level.

"It's been a phenomenal experience up to this point. Flying out to a few teams, visiting with them. I have a few teams flying here to do some private workouts but other than that it's getting ready for the Draft and getting ready for rookie mini camp and so on."

Running back Corey Clement is hopeful heading into the draft. He clocked a 4.54 40-yard dash on Wednesday, a much better time than what he ran in the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I think when I woke up this morning, you know, it was still dark out, couldn't get much sleep and just laying there just saying, this is my last opportunity and do I want to make the most of it or do I want to just get by?", said Clement post-workout.  "I think everything really set in once I approached the line one more time I really gave it my all."

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Thames Hits Walk-Off Home Run, Brewers Beat Padres 6-5

    Thames Hits Walk-Off Home Run, Brewers Beat Padres 6-5

    Eric Thames hit the Brewers' first walk-off home run of the season in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting Milwaukee to a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.    

    More >>

    Eric Thames hit the Brewers' first walk-off home run of the season in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting Milwaukee to a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.    

    More >>

  • Girl's State Soccer: Edgewood and Oregon Lose in Semifinals

    Girl's State Soccer: Edgewood and Oregon Lose in Semifinals

    Edgewood and Oregon had their season's come to a close in their respective divisions in semifinal final play of the WIAA girl's soccer state tournament on Friday in Milwaukee.

    More >>

    Edgewood and Oregon had their season's come to a close in their respective divisions in semifinal final play of the WIAA girl's soccer state tournament on Friday in Milwaukee.

    More >>

  • Stricker Makes The Cut After Round Two of the U.S. Open

    Stricker Makes The Cut After Round Two of the U.S. Open

    Edgerton native Steve Stricker will play in round three of the U.S. Open on Saturday after a par 72 on Friday to sit at one over, making the cut to continue playing at Erin Hills. 

    More >>

    Edgerton native Steve Stricker will play in round three of the U.S. Open on Saturday after a par 72 on Friday to sit at one over, making the cut to continue playing at Erin Hills. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.