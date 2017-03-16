UW Health hosts job fair Thursday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UW Health hosts job fair Thursday

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW Health is hosting a job fair Thursday for those in the medical field.

The event is at the Best Western Inntowner at 2424 University Avenue. It goes from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. March 16.

Positions that are open include cardiovascular technologist, dialysis technician, echo/vascular diagnostics specialist, emergency technician, medical assistant, medical technologist, nursing assistant, ophthalmic technician, phlebotomist, respiratory therapist, and surgical technologist. 

UW Health says because March 16 is an "unofficial holiday" for basketball fans, as the NCAA Tournament starts, the games will be live-streamed at the event so fans can watch!

Walk-ins are welcome but potential participants can also RSVP to Kassie Hefty at khefty@uwhealth.org.

