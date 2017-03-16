Local candidate forums happening Thursday

MADISON/JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- There are a couple more candidate forums Thursday before the April 4 election.

The Cap Times and the Simpson Street Free Press will host an event March 16 from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. at Madison West High School (30 Ash Street in Madison). Voters can hear from and ask questions of candidates for the two Madison School Board seats open.

Ali Muldrow and Kate Toews are running for Seat 6. Incumbent Ed Hughes was running against Nicki Vander Meulen for Seat 7, but Hughes recently announced the end to his candidacy. Hughes will not be at Thursday's forum.

In Janesville, the Janesville League of Women Voters and Forward Janesville are hosting a forum for City Council candidates.

The event March 16 is at Hedberg Public Library in the "program room" (316 South Main Street in Janesville). The forum begins at 6:00 p.m.

You can visit this site to learn more about the candidates.