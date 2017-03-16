Second federal judge temporarily blocks travel ban

MARYLAND (WKOW/CNN) -- A federal judge in Maryland is now the second to put the 90-day ban on immigration on hold. The ruling came early Thursday morning for the executive order that affects citizens of six predominantly Muslim countries.

Wednesday afternoon, a federal judge in Hawaii was the first to put a temporary stop on a revised ban hours before it was set to go into effect. The U.S. district judge ruled there was a "strong likelihood of success" on their claims of religious discrimination.

President Trump called Hawaii's ruling an "unprecedented judicial overreach" during a rally in Nashville Wednesday night.

Unlike the president's first executive order, the new one removed Iraq from the list of banned countries, allowed people in with green cards and visas and removed a provision that could prioritize certain religious groups. The new version of the ban would have still stopped people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from coming to the U.S. for 90 days. Refugees would have to wait 120 days.