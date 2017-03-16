UPDATE: 5 taken to hospital after car collides with minivan carrying special needs adults

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office says five people were taken to local hospitals Thursday after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 19 in the Town of Sun Prairie.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says their investigation revealed a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, driven by 25-year-old Albert L. Washington of Madison, was going north on Twin Lane Road when he failed to yield at a stop sign and hit a 2005 Dodge Caravan going west on Highway 19.

According to the sheriff's office the Dodge Caravan is owned by Capitol Express Transportation and was transporting three special needs adults. The driver, 23-year-old Nathan Johnson and his passengers were all transported by ambulance to hospitals. Their injuries range from serious to minor, but none of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The passengers of the Caravan have been identified as Jennifer Spencer, 61, Travis Labelle, 26, and Janessa McGinnis, 25.

Washington also went to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and citations are pending.

********

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the crash scene on WIS 19 has been cleared.

There is no word on whether anyone was injured, but four ambulances were called to the scene.

********

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- All lanes are blocked in both directions for a traffic crash on WIS 19 at Twin Lane Road near Sun Prairie.

Dane County dispatchers tell us four ambulances were called to the scene.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. As of right now, all lanes of Highway 19 are blocked in that area of Twin Lane Road, east of Sun Prairie.