Throwback Thursday: Wake Up anchor reminisces about collegiate c - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Throwback Thursday: Wake Up anchor reminisces about collegiate career

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- It’s time to buckle up, folks. The NCAA Tournament is officially underway.

On Thursday morning, Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Brandon Taylor shared a few throwback pictures form his college days.

Brandon graduated from Winthrop University back in 2007 where he was a male cheerleader for a short time.  

The Eagles earned their 10th NCAA Tournament bid with a dominant run through the league tournament.  Winthrop will play the No. 3 seed Butler in the first round of the tournament Thursday at 12:30 CT in Milwaukee.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.