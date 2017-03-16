Throwback Thursday: Wake Up anchor reminisces about collegiate career

MADISON (WKOW) -- It’s time to buckle up, folks. The NCAA Tournament is officially underway.

On Thursday morning, Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Brandon Taylor shared a few throwback pictures form his college days.

Brandon graduated from Winthrop University back in 2007 where he was a male cheerleader for a short time.

The Eagles earned their 10th NCAA Tournament bid with a dominant run through the league tournament. Winthrop will play the No. 3 seed Butler in the first round of the tournament Thursday at 12:30 CT in Milwaukee.