What's Going Around: Viral Gastroenteritis

MADISON (WKOW) -- If your stomach is giving you fits lately, it could be viral gastroenteritis.

Dr. Megan Kuikman with SSM Health's clinic in Sun Prairie says that is what's going around this week. It will cause mostly loose stools and vomiting, but sometimes stomach cramps.

Dr. Kuikman says viral gastroenteritis usually doesn't include a fever or blood in the stool, so if you have this, see a doctor. Another reason to see a doctor is dehydration from the virus.

Get more fluids to prevent dehydration and wash your hands often to keep it from spreading. Dr. Kuikman says it's all right if you can't eat much during your illness, but you need to get the fluids.

Dr. Kuikman says there's something else they see frequently, although not contagious: ingrown toenails.

To treat, soak your feet in warm water. Most times, antibiotics aren't needed, but they sometimes require an incision and drainage. That's a small procedure in the office to drain the infection.

To prevent an ingrown toenail, Dr. Kuikman says not to cut your toenails too short along the edges. If you do, the toenail can grown inward toward the skin. That leads to infection.

If patients come in with the problem often, doctors can do a procedure in the office to remove part of the toenail.