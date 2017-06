MADISON (WKOW) -- Marissa DeGroot from the Dane County Human Society stopped by Wake Up to show off this week’s pet pals, Tiger and Willie.

Tiger is a Plott Hound mix and Willie is a Dachshund. The bonded pair are the exact same brindle color and are looking for their forever home.

DeGroot aslo mentioned several job opportunities available, including Animal Medical Services, Adoptions, Care Staff and Education departments.

