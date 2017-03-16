Johnson among GOP lukewarm on health care overhaul

MADISON (AP) -- U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says the Republican health care proposal back by President Donald Trump doesn't do enough to curtail eligibility for Medicaid or to reduce health care premiums.

Johnson is among Republicans lukewarm to the overhaul of President Barack Obama's signature health care law. In an interview on WNYC with radio host Charlie Sykes, the second-term Wisconsin senator said Wednesday the GOP legislation should not be rushed through Congress. Johnson says there may have been an unrealistic expectation about how quickly the current health care law could be changed.

Republican opposition to the reforms grew after the Congressional Budget Office projected Monday that the legislation would push 24 million Americans off coverage in a decade and shift out-of-pocket costs toward lower income, older people.