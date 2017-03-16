Speaker Ryan joins chorus rejecting President's wiretapping claims

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) -- Speaker of the House Paul Ryan joined the Senate Intelligence Committee chairman and the ranking Democrat on that committee on Thursday in saying they've seen no evidence to support President Donald Trump's claim he was wiretapped last year by the Obama administration.

The Senate Intelligence Committee chairman, Republican Richard Burr, and ranking member Mark Warner issued a statement Thursday, saying "based on the information available to us, we see no indications that Trump Tower was the subject of surveillance by any element of the United States government either before or after Election Day 2016."

That statement marked the clearest and strongest refutation of President Trump's claims since he first made them two weeks ago. It also addressed Trump's more recent statement that he was not merely speaking about wiretapping specifically.

The leaders of the House Intelligence Committee have said they have yet to see any evidence of wiretapping, but have yet to flatly rule out all surveillance. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said Wednesday it was possible that Trump aides were the subject of surveillance via "incidental" collection.

As for Ryan, he said at a news conference Thursday, “The intelligence committees, in their continuing, widening, ongoing investigations of all things Russia, got to the bottom — at least so far with respect to our intelligence community — that no such wiretap existed.”