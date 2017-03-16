New dental clinic coming to Dane County's Boys & Girls Club thanks to $160,000 Delta Dental Grant

MADISON (WKOW) -- A $160,000 grant from Delta Dental is giving Dane County's Boys & Girl's Club something to smile about. Boys & Girls Club President Michael Johnson says five years of work are culminating in one of the first dental clinics of its kind in the country.

"There are not too many community based organizations with a dental clinic inside their community center," Johnson said. He says he's only heard of a handful of other similar operations running inside a Boys & Girls Club.

The clinic will be run by the Madison Dental Initiative. Executive Director Curtis Henderson says his organization secured the Delta Dental Grant for the B&GC recently. Besides being complete with all the necessary dental tools, it's expected to be kid-friendly.

"It will be very warm, very inviting, non-threatening, so that the kids will enjoy their experience at the Boys & Girls Club," Henderson explained. He anticipates the new center will allow for a thousand-plus children to visit the site each year.

"This really pulled at our heart strings," Henderson said.

Because the organization knows routine check-ups are critical for young chompers.

"You know, we don't want to see any children in Dane County go without dental care," Henderson added.

The clinic is expected to open at start of the next school year, but the effort still needs to raise $75,000. You can donate by clicking https://www.mdidental.org