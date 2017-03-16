UW-La Crosse dispatcher fired over Trump offered job back

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) -- A University of Wisconsin-La Crosse police dispatcher who says she was fired for supporting President Donald Trump's travel ban can return to work.

Chancellor Joe Gow says UW System attorneys said Kimberly Dearman should be rehired because she didn't get a hearing. Dearman was fired Monday following a complaint she used unbecoming language. Dearman said the travel ban would protect the U.S. from terrorists and an Asian student's people should return to their country.

Gow told The La Crosse Tribune (http://bit.ly/2mxoTU0 ) Dearman wasn't fired for her political opinions -- even though he sent a university-wide email in January rebuking the travel ban.

Republican state Sen. Duey Stroebl asked system officials Thursday to review the case. A spokeswoman referred questions to UW-La Crosse. A spokesman there didn't immediately return a message.

