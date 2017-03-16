Walker opposes Trump over Great Lakes funding - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Walker opposes Trump over Great Lakes funding

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Gov. Scott Walker tells The Associated Press he opposes President Donald Trump's proposal to remove federal funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

Walker talked to AP on Thursday after Trump released his budget calling for elimination of the funding that has sent $2.2 billion to the eight-state region since 2009.

Walker says "it makes sense for us to continue to make prudent investments in protecting and improving the Great Lakes."

Walker says he will talk with both the Trump administration as well as Republicans who control the U.S. House and Senate about restoring the funding.

Seven of Wisconsin's eight congressional members signed a letter in February asking Trump to protect the money, a call he ignored.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.