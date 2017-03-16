Local Meals on Wheels program director: any federal cut would be "devastating"

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- President Trump's proposed 2018 budget puts Meals on Wheels on the chopping block.

The proposed budget would eliminate the community development block grant, which provides money for a variety of programs, including Meals on Wheels.

Members at the Fitchburg Senior Center say those cuts would be devastating.

"There would be a lot more hospitalizations, a lot more people going into skilled nursing facilities before they actually needed to," said nutrition site manager Mandi Miller, who says the program is only three percent federally funded, while the rest comes in personal donations.

The program depends on several volunteers to deliver more than 30 well-balanced meals a day to senior citizens across the city who are unable to leave their homes.

Last year, the Fitchburg Meals on Wheels program served "well over 13,000 meals".

"We're combating senior isolation by having daily wellness checks and meal drivers going into people's homes that are often times alone," said Miller.

Long time volunteer Ed Letourneau began delivering meals after he went into retirement.

"I had time on my hands, my wife was still working but I wanted to do something to give myself some structure during the week," said Letourneau, who was joined by Fitchburg Mayor Steve Arnold Thursday. "We usually check to make sure they're OK and just talk to them a little bit."

Letourneau delivers meals about two times a week.

"They [seniors] are all glad to see you, they just want to talk cause they're glad to see a person, cause it might be the only person they see today," Letourneau said.

Senior citizens sign up for the program by simply contacting the Fitchburg Senior Center.

Miller says the program helps over 90 percent of seniors to be able to live alone in their homes.

According to the Meals on Wheels association, about one in six senior citizens still go hungry every day.