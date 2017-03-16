UW Health holds job fair to recruit new employees

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of Dane County's largest employers had the chance to speak with people looking for a job in the medical field.



Thursday was the second day of the UW-Hospital job fair. It was held at the Best Western Inn on University Avenue. The first day focused on people looking to work in nursing, while the second day focused on patient-care careers like medical assistant, dialysis technician and medical technologist.



"Some of them could be no grads with no experience. Others we might have one or two years of experience," said Darlene Helming, Senior Recruiter for UW Health. "A lot of times they have to have completed the schooling or have a certification in order to start."



In total, UW Health currently has about 800 job openings.