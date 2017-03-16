New Brigadier General for Wisconsin Army National Guard sworn in

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin National Guard member received a big honor on Thursday with a big honor.



David O'Donahue was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General. He was sworn in at the state capitol.



His primary responsibility will be planning and preparing for the National Guard's response to state emergencies, natural disasters and federal military mobilizations.



O'Donahue began his career with the guard in 1991.



"Unexpected to say the least. In fact, I was at a point where I thought my career was probably likely coming to an end, based on time and then this opportunity came along," said O'Donahue. "And so, I'm certainly grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve."



O'Donahue previously served as the commander of the Milwaukee-based 157th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade. He was deployed to Iraq in 2004 and again in 2010.