Lodi man donates 100th gallon of blood

Lodi man donates 100th gallon of blood

LODI (WKOW) -- A Lodi man has joined an elite group. Brad Morter has his 100th gallon of blood to the American Red Cross.

Morter says he was first motivated to donate when the need hit close to home. A co-worker and friend of his had been diagnosed with cancer, which required multiple blood transfusions.

"They said he had 6 months to live, he was only 45," Morter said, "So I thought, I'm going to check it out because i know blood is a big part of chemo."

Morter made his first donation back in 1979, which makes this year his 38th year as a blood donor. He says he doesn't plan on quitting any time soon.

