"Classroom of the Future" exhibit showcases new learning technol - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

"Classroom of the Future" exhibit showcases new learning technologies

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local teachers got a glimpse of the future Thursday, and all the tools it has to offer.

Local IT firm Paragon Development Systems hosted teachers from Wisconsin and Illinois at a "Classroom of the Future." The exhibit provides an up-close look at the technology that could be in classrooms in the near future, such as virtual reality.

"All of a sudden, you're kind of blending the world between the physical world and the digital world, and that's really what we're showing school districts today," said PDS General Manager John Miller.

Other technologies on display included 3D printers, touch notebooks, e-boards, and mobile workstations.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.