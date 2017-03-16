"Classroom of the Future" exhibit showcases new learning technologies

MADISON (WKOW) -- Local teachers got a glimpse of the future Thursday, and all the tools it has to offer.

Local IT firm Paragon Development Systems hosted teachers from Wisconsin and Illinois at a "Classroom of the Future." The exhibit provides an up-close look at the technology that could be in classrooms in the near future, such as virtual reality.

"All of a sudden, you're kind of blending the world between the physical world and the digital world, and that's really what we're showing school districts today," said PDS General Manager John Miller.

Other technologies on display included 3D printers, touch notebooks, e-boards, and mobile workstations.