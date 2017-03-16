Four Badgers receive All-America honors

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A quartet of Wisconsin women’s hockey players received All-America honors from the American Coaches Associations on Thursday during the NCAA Frozen Four pre-tournament reception.

For a second-straight year, senior goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens earned first-team honors, becoming the second Badger in program history to accomplish the feat. Annie Pankowski earned second-team accolades for the second-straight year, while seniors Sarah Nurse and Jenny Ryan also joined Pankowski on the second team.

Desbiens, a top-three finalist for the 2017 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, leads the NCAA in every single major goaltending category. An alternate captain, her goals-against average this year of 0.69 and save percentage of .963 are both better than her NCAA-record marks last year. Desbiens also leads the NCAA this year with 28 wins and 16 shutouts.

A native of La Malbaie, Quebec, Desbiens is the fourth Badger to earn multiple first-team All-America honors in her career and joins Sara Bauer as the only two players in school history to receive first-team honors in consecutive seasons.

Pankowski paces the Wisconsin offense with 54 points thanks to 25 goals and 29 assists this year. A top-10 finalist for the 2017 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, Pankowski has been on a tear during UW’s 21-game unbeaten streak with 42 points. A native of Laguna Hills, California, her 1.59 points per game average ranks third in the country while her 0.74 goals per game average paces the NCAA.

An alternate captain for UW, Nurse earns her first career All-America nods after a fantastic season for UW. Nurse has matched her career high in goals with 25 this year while her 28 assists and 53 points are both career-best marks. The Hamilton, Ontario, native leads the NCAA with three hat tricks this year, while her three short-handed goals rank third in the country.

Ryan, a Victor, New York, native, leads UW defensemen with 25 points this year thanks to seven goals and 18 assists. An alternate captain, Ryan also leads the team in minutes played and blocked shots. Her 0.66 points per game average ranks sixth nationally among defensemen, while her plus/minus rating of +37 ranks second in the country among blueliners.

No. 1 Wisconsin meets No. 4 Boston College in the semifinals of the 2017 NCAA Frozen Four on Friday in St. Charles, Missouri. Puck drop at The Family Arena is scheduled for 5 p.m.