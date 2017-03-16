Art community reacts after president says he'll cut funding

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's the entertainment you and your family might enjoy. From the couches in your living room, to the seats at a play, the arts try to give people an escape.

"For 90 minutes it takes them away from whatever they're dealing with outside of our doors," said Lex Poppens, the vice president of marketing at The Overture in downtown Madison.

But some of the curtains at the art center and others around the nation could soon close under a new proposed national budget.

"There would be fewer arts for fewer people," Poppens said.

President Trump's administration making it clear in their budget proposal Thursday. The National Endowment for the Arts wouldn't receive any federal funding. It's just one program out of several that would be zeroed-out by the administration as a part of cuts.

"It is a quality of life issue," Poppens said as he reacted to the news.

It's an issue for the arts community that wouldn't only impact the shows, but the people who work to put them on.

"There's also what you don't see on stage. We employ carpenters, electricians, painters, that is a whole condray of jobs to put something up on stage," he added.

The funding from the NEA is used both directly and indirectly at The Overture, meaning the program gives grants to other sources in which the center receives money. Some say removing the funding would completely scrap some shows that depend on it and would weaken some school programs.

"There are about 4500 students who we work with every year that we provide bus fair, and both ticket fair for that," Poppens added.

He's more concerned about the lasting effect it would have on the up and coming creative minds.

"It's about creative thinking, cognitive ability. It's all the things that make us a whole human," he said.

Poppens knows it's just a proposal, and he hopes the arts can still be spared. But if they can't be, he knows the show must go on.

"The arts have always survived," he said.