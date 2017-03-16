Madison police respond to shots fired on northeast side - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison police respond to shots fired on northeast side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say they are investigating after reports of gunfire in a neighborhood in the city's northeast side. 

It happened Thursday night on the 400-block of Starling Lane, a neighborhood that borders the Dane County Regional Airport.

Madison police said officers found shell casings and damage to vehicles and perhaps a trailer home. 

No word on any injuries. Police are currently investigating at the scene. Stay with 27 News and WKOW.com for more information as we get it. 

