Madison police respond to shots fired on northeast side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say they are investigating after reports of gunfire in a neighborhood in the city's northeast side.

It happened Thursday night on the 400-block of Starling Lane, a neighborhood that borders the Dane County Regional Airport.

Madison police said officers found shell casings and damage to vehicles and perhaps a trailer home.

No word on any injuries. Police are currently investigating at the scene. Stay with 27 News and WKOW.com for more information as we get it.