Medbery, Jordan advance in NCAA Wrestling Championships

ST. LOUIS -- There was no stopping the Badgers on Thursday night in the second session of the NCAA Championships. The Wisconsin wrestling team picked up eight wins, two of which sealed a spot in the quarterfinals for the stellar senior duo of Connor Medbery and Isaac Jordan.

Second-seeded Medbery punched his ticket to the quarterfinals by downing Pittsburgh’s Ryan Solomon 5-0. After a scoreless first period, the heavyweight recorded an escape to hold a slim 1-0 lead entering the third. From there, he tallied two nearfall points and received a penalty point combined with riding time for the 5-0 decision. Up next, Medbery will face seventh-seeded Tanner Hall of Arizona State, who he defeated 3-2 earlier in the season at the Journeyman Classic.

In true Isaac Jordan fashion, the 165-pounder never let up throughout the bout and walked away with the 5-1 decision against Cornell’s Brandon Womack. Jordan recorded a takedown in the end of both the first and second period and a Womack escape brought the score to 4-1 entering the final period. Fourth-seeded Jordan tallied one final escape to claim his third-straight quarterfinals appearance and is set to face No. 5 Chad Walsh of Rider.

Up against fifth-seeded Brandon Sorensen of Iowa, Andrew Crone dropped a 6-2 decision in the Big Ten matchup. The 149-pounder managed to record two escapes, but two Sorensen takedowns in the first period proved to be too much to overcome. Crone will now face either Oklahoma’s Davion Jeffries or CSU-Bakersfield’s Coleman Hammond.

In the consolation brackets, Johnny Jimenez started off on a high note by earning a 7-3 decision over Indiana’s Elijah Oliver. The 125-pounder recorded two takedowns and two escapes in the victory and is set to face No. 7 Sean Russell of Edinboro.

In a match that came down to the wire, Ryan Christensen remained calm under pressure to get his hand raised. Wrestling N.C. State’s Nick Reenan, Reenan got on the board first thanks to an escape late in the second period but Christensen recorded an escape of his own in the third to tie it up. In sudden victory, Christensen rose to the occasion and tallied a takedown to advance with a 3-1 decision. Up next, he’ll face 14th-seeded Lelund Weatherspoon of Iowa State.

After dropping his first match of the tournament, Ricky Robertson entered his bout against Tanner Orndorff of Utah Valley seeking redemption. After recording an escape and takedown to tie it up at 3-3, Robertson roared back to record a fall in 3:35. The 197-pounder will face Navy’s Steban Cervantes next, who Robertson previously defeated 8-2 at the Cliff Keen Open.

184-pounder Hunter Ritter not only wrestled at the same time as Robertson but also had the same thrilling outcome. Up against Army’s Samson Imonode, Ritter led 4-2 before recording the fall in 3:49. Ritter’s next opponent is 14th-seeded Dakota Geer of Edinboro, who Ritter also pinned at the Cliff Keen Open.

Down 3-2 after the first period against N.C. State’s Thomas Bullard, TJ Ruschell piled it on to record two nearfall points and two escapes for a 7-5 decision. Ruschell’s next opponent is Chase Delande of Edinboro.

Facing Iowa’s Topher Carton, 141-pounder Cole Martin dropped a 16-4 major decision and was eliminated from competition.

Notes To Know:

-With 13.5 points, the Badgers sit in 12th place and are tied with Arizona State and Illinois. Penn State leads with 30.5 points, followed by Ohio State with 26 and Oklahoma State with 25.5 to round out the top-three.

-Following the second session, eight Big Ten teams are in the top 20.

-Jordan earned a spot in his third-straight NCAA quarterfinals.

-Robertson recorded his second career win and first ever bonus-point victory in the NCAA Championships.

-Christensen, Jimenez and Ruschell earned their first-ever win in the NCAA Championships.

-Six of Wisconsin’s wrestlers are still alive in the consolation brackets.

-A total of 36,314 fans filled the Scottrade Center to watch the first day of action.