Burlington man accused of trying to poison wife with Visine

BURLINGTON (WKOW) -- A Burlington man is accused of using eye drops to poison his wife.  

Prosecutors say 45-year-old Darin Tiedt squirted Visine into his wife's soda, possibly for weeks, before she caught him doing it on Sunday.

The woman says she started noticing her health decline about a month ago, about the same time when she told her husband she wanted a divorce.

Doctors say the active ingredient in these eye drops, even in small amounts, can cause serious breathing and blood pressure complications.

Tiedt now faces a felony charge.

