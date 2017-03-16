Police shoot and kill suspected drug dealer - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police shoot and kill suspected drug dealer

Posted: Updated:

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Undercover officers shot and killed a suspected drug dealer in Milwaukee Thursday night.

Police Chief Ed Flynn says officers with the High Intensity Drug Task Force were trying to arrest the man when he drew a weapon and they fired.

No officers were hurt.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.