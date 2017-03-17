WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament: Day 1 Results - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament: Day 1 Results

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Day 1 of the WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament wrapped up Thursday night from the Kohl Center, following two semifinal matchups in Division 3 and 4. Divisions 1, 2 and 5 will play their semifinal games on Friday. All championship games are set for Saturday. Here are the results:

DIVISION 3:

Prescott beat Lake Mills, 74-67. Cardinals senior big man Owen Hamilton scored 33 points on a state record 15-of-16 shooting. The L-Cats' senior Alex Ranney scored 20 points.

Undefeated Xavier topped Ripon, 81-74. The Hawks' Sam Ferris scored 25 points. The Tiger's Eddie Muench had a game-high 26 points in the loss.

Xavier will play Prescott in the D3 State Championship.

DIVISION 4;

Darlington beat Cameron, 63-52. The Redbird's Trevor Johnson scored 20 points, while teammate Ryan Glendenning added 17. The Comet's Victor Martinez had a double-double in the loss, 18 points and 10 rebounds. 

Destiny topped Roncalli, 71-54. The Jets' Michael Schneider had a game-high 22 points in the loss. The Eagles were led by Romaine Robinson with 19 points.

Darlington will face Destiny in the D4 State Championship. 

