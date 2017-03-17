WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament brings fans to Madison

Day 1 of the WIAA Boys State Basketball Tournament wrapped up Thursday night from the Kohl Center, following two semifinal matchups in Division 3 and 4.

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thousands of basketball fans are now in Madison for the WIAA State Boys Basketball Championship.

The first day of the tournament started with the Division Three semifinals. Prescott topped Lake Mills and Xavier beat Ripon. In the night session, Darlington beat Cameron and Destiny beat Roncalli. Darlington and Destiny will meet for the Division Four championship on Saturday.

27 News spoke with a few Darlington fans as they were walking into the Kohl Center. They say it's exciting to see their kids play on such a big stage.

"These kids have been working towards this since they've been in 2nd and 3rd grade. It's just a dream for them and it's great they're here. And not only are they great little basketball players, they're great kids," said Darlington fan John Taylor.

The semifinals for Divisions one, two and five will be played on Friday.

You can watch all of the state basketball games on WKOW. You can also find more information about the tournament and WKOW programming changes, by CLICKING HERE.