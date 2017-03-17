WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament brings fans to Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

WIAA State Boys Basketball Tournament brings fans to Madison

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Thousands of basketball fans are now in Madison for the WIAA State Boys Basketball Championship.

The first day of the tournament started with the Division Three semifinals.  Prescott topped Lake Mills and Xavier beat Ripon. In the night session, Darlington beat Cameron and Destiny beat Roncalli. Darlington and Destiny will meet for the Division Four championship on Saturday.

27 News spoke with a few Darlington fans as they were walking into the Kohl Center. They say it's exciting to see their kids play on such a big stage.

"These kids have been working towards this since they've been in 2nd and 3rd grade. It's just a dream for them and it's great they're here. And not only are they great little basketball players, they're great kids," said Darlington fan John Taylor.

The semifinals for Divisions one, two and five will be played on Friday. 

You can watch all of the state basketball games on WKOW. You can also find more information about the tournament and WKOW programming changes, by CLICKING HERE.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.