On Wisconsin! Badgers top VT, face top-seeded Villanova in second round

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says two people were killed in a two-vehicle crash late Friday night in the southern part of the county.More >>
Multiple funnels have been spotted around southern Wisconsin this evening in Brooklyn, New Glarus and Darlington.More >>
It shocked several people out on the lake and walking around it.More >>
A giant blue-green algae bloom covered wide areas on the southern shore of Lake Mendota and the Yahara River Friday afternoon.More >>
Madison Police are trying to figure out who shot and hit a home on the south side of the city Friday night.More >>
Round three of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills had no shortage of excellent play. Edgerton native Steve Stricker had his best round so far of the weekend shooting a three under 69 to sit at two under heading into the final round on Sunday.More >>
According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center.More >>
Cory Spangenberg and Chase d'Arnaud each hit solo home runs in the 11th inning, lifting the San Diego Padres over the Milwaukee Brewers 7-5 on Saturday in yet another slugfest.More >>
Eric Thames hit the Brewers' first walk-off home run of the season in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting Milwaukee to a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Friday night.More >>
Edgewood and Oregon had their season's come to a close in their respective divisions in semifinal final play of the WIAA girl's soccer state tournament on Friday in Milwaukee.More >>
Edgerton native Steve Stricker will play in round three of the U.S. Open on Saturday after a par 72 on Friday to sit at one over, making the cut to continue playing at Erin Hills.More >>
The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches:More >>
For Steve Stricker, family is never far on the course. The Edgerton native's wife serves as his caddy. Also this week, his daughter has been able to follow him from shot to shot. She has certainly not been alone.More >>
Once his playing career ended, former Badgers guard Roy Boone knew he wanted to use the game to give back to his hometown. Hence, the Roy Boone Summer League was born. The latest season tipped off at Madison College with a nice crowd on hand.More >>
According to Badger's men's hockey team, 127 years of NHL experience was on the ice at LaBahn Arena Saturday night for the fourth annual Blake Geoffrion Classic raising money for the UW Health Burn Center.More >>
The UW Athletic Board met Friday afternoon and approved the following recommendations of the UW Department of Athletics regarding contracts for spring sport head coaches:More >>
The Chicago Blackhawks have hired former NHL defenseman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato as assistant coaches on Joel Quenneville's staff.More >>
The Badgers basketball team officially added a pair of walk-ons to the roster on Wednesday. Head coach Greg Gard announced the transfer of Trevor Anderson from Green Bay and the addition of freshman Walt McGrory.More >>
A group is rallying at the state Capitol, they say to save civil service in Wisconsin.More >>
The judge has declared a mistrial in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case after a jury could not reach a verdict.More >>
Some people in Madison don't think it's a good idea to rename the City-County Building (CCB) in downtown Madison after former president Barack Obama.More >>
A Wisconsin lawmaker says it is up to community groups to raise the alarm about gun violence, because legislators have largely given up on trying to restrict firearms.More >>
President Donald Trump has announced a series of changes to the Obama-era Cuba policy and is challenging the Cuban government to negotiate a better deal.More >>
Online juggernaut Amazon is buying Whole Foods in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.More >>
The death toll from a fire that engulfed a residential high-rise building in London this week has climbed to 30 as rescue workers continue to search for survivors, police said, adding that the blaze did not appear to have been deliberately started.More >>
When a reporter asked her how she felt, Hodgkinson replied, "Horrible... Horrible."More >>
