Darlington advances to first basketball state championship since 1990

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- For the first time since 1990, and the first time ever in Division 4, the Darlington Redbirds are heading to the state championship is boys basketball.

The Redbirds topped Cameron, 63-52. Darlington was led in scoring by Trevor Johnson with 20 points. Ryan Glendenning added 17 points while Will Schwartz put up 14.

The Comets' Victor Martinez had a double-double in the loss, 18 points and 10 rebounds. 

Darlington will face Destiny out of Milwaukee for the D4 State Championship on Saturday. This is the Eagles' first state appearance. 

Darlington advanced to the State Tournament this season for the second time in program history. Their first state appearance was in the 1990 Class C Championship. The Redbirds claimed their first state title that season. 

