Lake Mills journey ends in D3 State semifinals

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Lake Mills hung tough with Prescott and their seven-foot-superstar Owen Hamilton, but the L-Cats first ever state tournament appearance ended on Thursday with a 74-67 loss. 

The L-Cats were led in scoring by senior guard Alex Ranney with 20 points. JT Toepfer added 17, while Ben Dunkleberger put up 14. 

The Cardinals big man, Owen Hamilton, scored 33 points on a single-game state record 14-of-15 shooting from the field. 

Lake Mills season ends with a 24-3 record. 

Prescott moves on to face undefeated Xavier in the D3 State Finals which will be held on Saturday. 

