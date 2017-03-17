Massive fire destroys North Carolina apartment complex

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA (WKOW) -- A huge fire destroyed an apartment building in North Carolina. The flames were so big, they were picked up on weather radar.

The fire is under control now after starting around 10:00 p.m. ET Thursday in Raleigh. Eyewitnesses say it only took a few minutes for the flames to get as big as they did.

No one lived in the building. ABC 11 in Raleigh reports the building was under construction. There were other businesses and homes nearby that needed to be evacuated.

Fire officials say four other buildings were damaged, but they don't think anyone was hurt.