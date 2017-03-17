Madison's Leprechaun shares the importance of Logan's Heart & Smiles

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's official leprechaun, Sean Patrick made a special appearance Friday on Wake Up Wisconsin.

The rest of the year, Sean Patrick is Joe Herr, a project manager at Tri-North Builders. Herr turns into a leprechaun once a year to appear in parades, visit hospitals and promote children's charities.

Herr's son Logan suffered from cerebral palsy and passed away several years ago. Since his sons death, Herr has created his own charity called Logan's Heart and Smiles. Named after his son Logan, the organization focuses on building wheelchair ramps and making other modifications to homes of children with disabilities.

The organization provides free labor and materials (based on income) to help ease the burden these families face. Herr says, he's thankful for the support of so many friends and family who give their time and money to help those in need.

If you would like to learn more about Logan's Heart & Smiles click here.