Stitching It Forward: Madison woman honors eye donors after regaining sight

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman who got her sight back thanks to a cornea transplant is honoring eye tissue donors across Wisconsin.

Anne Otter spends a lot of her free time hovered over her sewing machine. “I always thought of quilting as functional art,” Otter said. But for the first half of her life, Otter couldn't even appreciate that art; she started going blind when she was only 18.

“At one point I mowed down three birches in the south lawn,” Otter recalled. “My family couldn't figure out how I couldn't see them, but I didn't. So I like to joke, bad for the birches, good for me... I never had to mow that lawn again,” Otter laughed. “But I couldn't see.”

Anne suffered for nine more years. “There was a lot of pain in that time before I was deemed basically bad enough to warrant a cornea transplant.”

But when she was 27 years old, it was time for Anne to get a cornea transplant. “It was March 8, 1990.”

The walk out of the hospital would change her future. “That day, my mom and I left via a quilt-lined hallway,” Otter remembered. She could see the stitching, the embroidery, the intricacies clearly for the first time.

“I'm thinking, quilting! What a great thing to do for a woman who just received the gift of sight,” said Otter. “I always say that I became a quilter that day, and it really is true, because from that day on I was determined to become a quilter."

Anne's ability to see again is all thanks to donors who chose to share their sight. “I don't ever forget, and I don't take for granted what I've been given,” Anne said through tears.

In Wisconsin, the Lions Eye Bank coordinates all the donors, recipients, and doctors throughout the eye transplant process. “In any given month we serve anywhere between 80 and 100 donor families, and we place over 1,500 corneas per year for transplant,” said Darice Langham, Executive Director of the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin.

But there are two sides to donation: the “gift”, and grief. “We have families who have suffered a loss on the other side of the donation process,” said Langham. “When you lose somebody there's almost nothing that is positive."

The Lions Eye Bank is trying something new to help families through their loss: a quilt. Families of donors can make a square and send it to the Eye Bank where one big quilt is made. “They can find comfort in knowing that their loved one is remembered, and their legacy lives on,” said Langham.

And when it's time to put all the squares together, there's only one person perfect for the job – Anne Otter. “I try to do what I can to do something for others to honor the people that donated my corneas.”

The donor quilt is Anne's way of stitching it forward. “I have three birthdays. I celebrate the anniversaries of my corneas, and of the people that gave me... made that donation,” Anne said teary-eyed. “I'm grateful to have this tangible way to say thank you.”

One of the donors who gave Anne a cornea would've turned 90 this year. To honor her, Anne has started a letter-writing campaign to Senator Tammy Baldwin to create an "opt-out" donation program. That means instead of going to donatelifewisconsin.org and choosing to donate your organs, tissue and eyes, donation would be the default and people would have to opt out of donating.

The Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin is holding its first Donor Remembrance Ceremony. The event is meant to pay tribute to the donors and families who gave the gift of sight, and for recipients to be able to say thank you. It's May 7 at Monona Terrace from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and 27's Savanna Tomei will emcee.